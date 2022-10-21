Special CBI Court Rejects Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh's Bail Plea In Corruption Case

A Special Court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress leader Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption and misuse of official position case, which is being probed by the CBI. The court has also rejected the bail application of Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.

Deshmukh had filed a fresh bail plea as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail earlier this month in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, was arrested on November 2, 2021, and has been in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison.

The action against Deshmukh was taken after then-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the former had given a target to police officials to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Sacked assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who was arrested in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case, had levelled similar allegations against him.

In April 2021, the High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary investigation. The CBI, based on this probe, registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power.

Deshmukh stepped down as the Maharashtra Home Minister in April last year after the Bombay HC ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption charges levelled against him by Param Bir.