Special Judge, 2 others, booked for raping boy in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) A Judge and two others have been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

The boy's mother in her complaint alleged that the Special Judge, who handles cases pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and two others, had been sexually assaulting her son by intoxicating him with some narcotic substance for the past one month.

Judge Jitendra Singh Goliya and the two other accused threatened him of dire consequences if he spoke about his ordeal, she alleged in her complaint.

The other accused were identified as Anshul Soni, the Judge’s steno, and Rahul katara, another staff of the Judge.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Judge Jitendra Goliya and two others for rape and other charges under sections of POCSO Act.

“The investigation of the case has been handed over to a senior officer," Mathura Gate SHO Ram Nath said.

The victim's family members also alleged that the ACB circle officer Parmeshwar Lal Yadav, along with Soni and Katara, threatened to kill the boy, police said.

The Judge befriended the boy at the District Club Company Bagh where he used to go to play tennis, they said. PTI AG VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)