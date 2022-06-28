Special team to investigate abduction-cum-murder of non-resident Keralite

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jun 28 (PTI) A special team will investigate the incident in which a non-resident Keralite was allegedly abducted and murdered by a gang recently, police said on Tuesday.

Aboobacker Siddique (32), who reached Kerala from abroad on June 25, was abducted by a gang and found dead with his body sent to a hospital nearby on Sunday evening.

"A 14-member team led by Kasaragod Deputy SP will probe the incident," a senior police official told PTI.

The post-mortem report of Siddique shows that he was brutally assaulted and the reason for death was a blow to the head and bleeding inside the head. The report also says his internal organs were damaged.

Currently, three persons are under custody, police said, adding that they were connected with the suspects.

Police suspect a 10-member gang behind the abduction and murder.

The gang had earlier abducted the brother and a relative of Siddique forcing him to come to Kerala, they added.

They suspect the abduction and murder was due to a fallout in financial dealings abroad. PTI RRT RRT HDA HDA

