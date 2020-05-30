Maharashtra: Spitting, Smoking, Chewing Tobacco In Public Can Invite Fines Upto Rs 5,000

To ensure the maintenance of public hygiene, the Maharashtra government has made spitting, smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public punishable offences. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made this announcement in a statement on Saturday. The action comes as Maharashtra continue to report a high number of Coronavirus cases daily and is already India's hardest COVID-hit state.

READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Breaches 60,000 With 2682 New Cases As Lockdown 4.0 Nears End

Penal charges

The first-time violators will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine and perform public service for one day while the second-time offenders will have to pay Rs 3,000 fine and perform public service for three days, the minister said. If violations continue, the punishment would be Rs 5,000 fine and five days of public service.

"Apart from this, as per various sections of the Bombay Police Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the punishment will range from six months to two years of jail or fine," Tope said in the statement.

READ | Maharashtra To Announce COVID-19 Relief Package Soon, Confirms Deputy CM Pawar

Coronavirus outbreak

As the Maharashtra government mulls extending lockdown in several of its cities, the state saw 2,682 new COVID-19 cases and 116 new deaths on Friday. The state also saw 8,381 patients recover in the past 24 hours which takes the total tally of recoveries to 26,997. The state's tally now stands at 62,228 cases and 2,098 deaths, of which, Mumbai amounts to 36,932 cases and 1,173 deaths.

READ | Maharashtra Govt Announces Insurance Cover Worth Rs 50 Lakhs For Covid Warriors

READ | Maharashtra: 15 New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Nashik; Tally At 1,166