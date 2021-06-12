Sr Adv BV Acharya Talks On Resignation As Adv Gen During Jayalalithaa Case, PIL Activism

In this week’s edition of ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Senior Advocate and five-time Advocate General of Karnataka BV Acharya revealed the hardships he faced during the infamous disproportionate asset case against the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Senior Advocate BV Acharya also hailed the Supreme Court of India for upholding India's democracy and explained what role Advocate General of a State plays.

BV Acharya, who was the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Jayalalitha case had resigned after he was told by the government to hold only one post. Jayalalitha was initially convicted for misusing her office during her tenure of 1991–96. Some of the allegations involved spending on her foster son's lavish marriage in 1996 and her acquisition of properties worth more than ₹66.65 crore as well as jewellery, cash deposits, investments, and a fleet of luxury cars. This was the first case where a ruling chief minister had to step down on account of a court sentence. Ultimately, in May 2015, her conviction was overturned, she was acquitted of all charges, and she then died before the Supreme Court of India reviewed the case in 2017.

'False criminal case was fostered against me', says BV Acharya

Talking about the 'hardships' he faced during the J Jayalalitha case, BV Acharya talked about his resignation as Advocate General. "My appointment as a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) is because of the direction of the Supreme Court that an independent Senior Advocate was chosen. Chief Justice of Karnataka at that time insisted that I should become the Public Prosecutor (PP) and I accepted that post."

BV Acharya also added that his son and daughter were also helping him in the case as the law practitioner, therefore on the professional front he did not face any difficulty. However, BV Acharya acknowledged that there was pressure on him to resign from the post of Special Public Prosecutor 'so that the vested interest to get any of their men as special PP'.

"I even reached a stage when there was a false criminal case was fostered against me, I had no other choice but to resign. I did that only after the High Court exonerated me and fined the complainant of Rs 50,0000 who filed the case against me. After two-three years I had to again accept my position as Special Prosecutor and continued the case before the Supreme Court. "

BV Acharya on the role of Advocate General of a State

"The post of Advocate General is a constitutional post and he is an independent constitutional functionary. He is an Advocate General of the State and not of the government. He has to be independent and his main aim should be to oppose the constitution, justice, and rule of law. An Advocate General has a duty to protect the interest of the citizens as of the State. Therefore it is wrong to feel that an Advocate General is a near advocate of the State Government. The personal choice of the Advocate General is irrelevant," said Senior Advocate BV Acharya.

Senior Advocate BV Acharya also stated that the democracy of India survived due to the 'pro-active role of the judiciary' and cited the instance of the Supreme Court of India's judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case.

Acharya also voiced his opinion on the PIL activism which has amped up in recent times and said that earlier PIL was filed to protect the vulnerable of the society, however, he outlined that the misuse of PIL is also ramping up stating that 'there are vested interests who have taken up this as a business'.