Sr Adv Nikam, Dinesh Dubey Laud Nirav Modi's Extradition Approved By UK Home Secy

After the UK Home Secretary approved the extradition of Nirav Modi, PNB Scam whistleblower Dinesh Dubey spoke to RepublicTV calling the development 'a historic win' for the nation.

"It is a historic win. You will know how Arnab Ji and I would exchange views on Nation Wants to Know. He had asked me what future would there be. I told him if the government wants to lock down thieves, it will happen. Justice always prevails. Whatever wrong one has done, they will bear the repercussions. This is a win for the citizens of the nation," said Dinesh Dubey.

Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam also congratulated the nation on the development sharing how the next step for India was to marshal the evidence. "It is a big victory for India. It is a difficult process since extradition in England is a complicated process. But we have succeeded in establishing the prima facie against Nirav Modi. He tried to avoid the extradition on silly grounds. Vijay Mallya had taken a similar stand. We have another hurdle to marshal the evidence and I am confident that India has great evidence," he told RepublicTV.

Nirav Modi extradition

On Friday, in a massive win for India, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore in what came to be known as the 'PNB scam'.

Pronouncing the extradition verdict on February 25, District Judge Samuel Goozee of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled that a prima facie case of money laundering is established. The fugitive still has the option of appealing in higher courts in the UK against the Westminster Magistrates’ Court order which has ordered his extradition to India. He is currently lodged at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London since March 2019.