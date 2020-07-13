Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple: SC Upholds Travancore Royal Family's Administration Rights

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of Travancore royal family in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that as an interim measure, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the temple.

SC sets aside Jan 31 verdict of Kerala HC

It has set aside the January 31, 2011 verdict of Kerala HC which had asked the state government to set up a trust to take control of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. The top court delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the High Court in the matter.

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic temple has been pending in the apex court for the last nine years in the wake of charges of alleged financial irregularities. The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot eyeing 16 of 90 MLAs at Gehlot's meeting

READ | Rajasthan floor test coming? Sachin Pilot meets top BJP neta; buys time to garner support

Even after India's independence, the temple continued to be governed by a trust controlled by the erstwhile royal family for whom Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is their family deity. A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra had on April 10 last year reserved its judgement on the pleas challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court in the matter.

The High Court had directed the state government to take steps to set up a body or trust to take control of the temple, its assets and management and to run the temple in accordance with the traditions. The apex court had on May 2, 2011, stayed the High Court's direction regarding taking over of the assets and management of the temple. The top court had also directed that there shall be a detailed inventory of the articles, valuables, ornaments in Kallaras (vaults)

READ | Now, Karti Chidambaram openly criticises Congress; sends 'lessons' Rahul & Sonia's way

READ | Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Padmanabhaswamy temple custody case on Monday

(With PTI inputs)