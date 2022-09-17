SSC Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Ex-WBBSE Chief Sent To CBI Custody Still Sept 21

A court in Alipore granted five-day remand of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in the SSC recruitment scam case. Rejecting the bail pleas of Partha Chatterjee and Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the Alipore court granted the CBI custody of both till September 21.

Notably, the central agency had appealed to the court requesting custody of Partha Chatterjee. On Friday, the agency told the court that the former TMC Minister was the mastermind of the alleged recruitment scam. Appearing in front of the court, the CBI lawyer called the magnitude of the crime "huge" and said that in order to have a transparent probe, they wanted to question Chatterjee.

It is pertinent to mention that the ex-chairman of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly who the CBI arrested on Thursday after being non-cooperative during the questioning, was also sent to CBI custody till September 21. It is alleged that he facilitated illegal appointments to the undeserving and unlisted candidates for the posts of Group-C staff in various schools across West Bengal.

SSC recruitment scam

Partha Chatterjee whose judicial custody was extended till September 28, on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the alleged money trail in the jobs scam was arrested on July 23.

The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities.

The court thereafter ordered a CBI investigation into as many as seven cases of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The ED is also investigating the cases under the PMLA act.