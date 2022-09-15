SSC Scam: CBI Arrests Former Bengal Board Of Secondary Education Chief Kalyanmoy Ganguly

In a major development in the West Bengal jobs scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former chief of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

The CBI said, “Dr Shantipad Sinha handed over fake recommendation letters to Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of Board of Secondary education, West Bengal after expiry of the panel, previous panel and he gave instructions to Rajesh Naik, the technical officer of the Board of preparation of appointment letters,” and when asked about his connection with the jobs scam, he said that he shared everything already.

Court extends judicial remand of Partha Chatterjee

In another major update in the scam, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on September 14 extended the judicial remand of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee till September 28, on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the alleged money trail in the jobs scam. In addition, the court also extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee by 14 days.

The ED had arrested Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the alleged school jobs scam on July 23 during the probe in finding the money trail in the illegal appointments of the teaching and non-teaching staff in the schools aided and sponsored by the state government of West Bengal.

As yet, the authorities have recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, in addition to the documents of properties and companies in joint holdings. The TMC has suspended Chatterjee from all party positions including from his role as the minister in the state government.

Image: Republic Bangla