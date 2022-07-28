SSC Scam: ED Recovers Rs 27.9 Crore Cash, Gold Bars From Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia Flat

In a shocking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday.

The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

The ED, which is tracking the money trail in the West Bengal SSC scam, has already arrested Arpita Mukherjee along with Partha Chatterjee.

On Wednesday night, State Bank of India (SBI) officials arrived at Arpita's residence at North 24 Parganas where cash up to Rs 27.9 crores, apart from gold bars weighing 3 kg were recovered from her residence. Gold jewelry, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with cash to the tune of Rs 29 crores. A total of Rs 40 crores has been found from her premises so far.

WB SSC recruitment scam | North 24-Parganas: ED officials leave the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of WB Minister Partha Chatterjee, after filling 10 trunks with cash amounting to approx Rs 29cr found there; a total of Rs 40cr found from her premises so far. pic.twitter.com/t9gEIHyb08 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

West Bengal SSC scam

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the cash trail in the scam.

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita have been remanded in custody till April 3 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.