SSR Case: Bail Plea Of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant & Basit Parihar Adjourned Till Sep 29

In the latest development in the drugs probe, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of the actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, one of his staff members Dipesh Sawant and alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar. Earlier this month, the Mumbai sessions court had rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB had arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizen Ebrahim, and Zaid Vilatra after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Rhea, Showik, and others are currently lodged in the Byculla jail.

Last week, a Mumbai court granted bail to drug peddler Kaizen Ibrahim who was sent to 14-day judicial custody with other accused. He had applied for bail immediately after the decision of judicial custody. Kaizen Ibrahim was arrested by the NCB while conducting searches across Mumbai following the revelation of a drug nexus in Sushant’s case. Kaizen was granted bail by giving a sum of Rs 10,000 and the conditions included regular visits to the local police station. He was also not allowed to leave the city.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 after confronting her with her brother and co-accused Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. During the course of the interrogation, sources said, she revealed that she procured drugs but alleged that she did it for Sushant Singh.

Rhea in her bail plea claimed innocence and stated that she has been falsely implicated. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

