SSR Case: Cooper Hospital Doctor Evades Questions, Says 'gave All Information To CBI'

Republic TV on Monday spoke to the Cooper Hospital doctor who performed the autopsy on Sushant Singh Rajput. Dr. Sachin, who was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refused to divulge any details about the autopsy report filed by the hospital. This comes after the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday submitted a detailed report based on "conclusive findings" in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

When asked his comment on the same, Dr. Sachin said, "The matter is subjudice, I can't disclose the details. We gave all the information to CBI. Every detail is shared with the central agency. Rest is up to the court."

According to sources, the CBI in August was 'dissatisfied' with the Cooper doctors as they failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions posed. The sources also revealed that the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI during their investigation in Mumbai raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death were skipped in the report, sources informed. The CBI also questioned the Mumbai Police about why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation, sources suggested.

Meanwhile, the report submitted by AIIMS has not given any clean chits, Republic Media Network has learnt. While a complete clean chit has not been granted, the report has submitted that no organic poisoning was found in Sushant's body, as per the toxicity report. A panel of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board, had yesterday said that there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion. "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

