SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani's Statement To CBI Accessed; Confirms Link With Disha's Death

Republic TV has accessed an ultimate clincher that rips open the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and shows a possible link with Disha Salian's death. The statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been accessed by Republic TV where the latter in his confession to CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's news and feared for his life'.

Sources inform that Pithani in his statement has claimed, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, 'I will be killed'.' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', according to the sources.

Siddharth Pithani's testimony indicates that Sushant knew details about June 8 — the day Disha Salian died, and 'feared for his life', as per sources.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.

In Disha-Sushant cases, Nitesh Rane writes to Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai

BJP’s Nitesh Rane on Disha-Sushant death link

All of what Nitesh Rane has written to Amit Shah has been disclosed by him on Republic TV. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate earlier this week, Rane said, “There was a party held in Juhu, and I have clear information. Disha was called by powerful people, though against her wish, she showed up at the party."

Shekhar Suman claims, 'Disha Salian's case is the key to unlocking Sushant Singh's murder'

"At the party whatever wrong happened to her, she left and called up Sushant, that’s the information I have. When she was on her way to Malad, Malvani, I heard that she called up Sushant, and he called up Rhea, and Rhea called up a person who was there at the party and alerted them that this is what Disha is doing while she has left the house, so need to do something about it," he added.

Rane continued, "By the time she reached the Malad, Malvani house, obviously someone would have been sent to shut her up. And in that house, her fiance Rohan Rai was present. Obviously, she was pushed down or something happened to her, she died after that.”