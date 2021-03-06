SSR Drug Case: NCB Says Forensic Reports Show Narcotics Link, Rhea Named In Chargesheet

After months of investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a charge sheet in the drugs case linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigating agency has highlighted that it has incriminating evidence against Rhea Chakraborty over alleged involvement in drugs. The actor has been named as 'accused no 10' in the charge sheet, which consists of details of her transactions for alleged procurement of narcotics and her chats on it.

READ: NCB Chargesheet In SSR Drug Case Accessed, Says 'enough Evidence' Against Rhea Chakraborty

NCB Charge sheet in Sushant case accessed by Republic TV

The major highlight of the charge sheet, accessed by Republic TV, is the mention of the forensic test reports that prove that the objects recovered from them were indeed narcotics. This was in response to the statements from some of the accused that the seizure was of 'cigarette buds' and not drugs. In all, seven kgs of drugs, valued at Rs 35 lakh, were recovered in the case, the chargesheet mentioned.

The NCB in its chargesheet stated that there was “enough evidence to prove that Rhea Chakraborty was essentially a part of a drug syndicate." They have succeeding in putting the transactions from the actress' HDFC bank account, to indicate that she was purchasing narcotics substances and that, she along with her brother Showik had got the narcotics substances delivered to their residence too.

READ: NCB Detains Sushant Singh's Friend Rishikesh Pawar After Month Of Being 'absconding'

The agency has mentioned specific incidents on record on direct role/connivance of Rhea in procuring drugs. The chargesheet also mentions digital evidence related to Rhea and Showik that included their WhatsApp conversations about narcotics substances. Call record details, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents have been attached in the charge sheet.

While Rhea's team has alleged that the investigation was a 'damp squip' and that the recovery was 'hardly anything' to stand the scrutiny of the court, Republic TV sources have confirmed that the investigating is still underway and a supplementary charge sheet would also be filed.

The NCB's chargesheet ran into close to 12,000 pages and consisted the statements of 33 accused as well as the statements of 200 accused.

READ: In Sushant Singh Rajput-related Drug Case, NCB Files 12,000 Page Charge Sheet

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Poem, Says 'I Haven't Found Closure'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.