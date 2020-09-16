'Sushant Singh Rajput Allegedly Made Multiple Encrypted Calls Between June 11-13': Sources

In the latest development into Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case, Republic TV sources inform that the late actor made 'frantic calls' after hearing news of Disha Salian's death on June 8. According to sources, 'Multiple encrypted calls were made by Sushant Singh between June 11 and 13.'

The source further claims that 'CBI has recorded the statement of the person whom Sushant called'. The actor 'feared for his life' after he got to know about Disha Salian's mysterious death and he told the 'person that he could be killed', sources claimed.

Republic TV has accessed an ultimate clincher that rips open the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and shows a possible link with Disha Salian's death. The statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been accessed by Republic TV where the latter in his confession to CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's news and feared for his life'.

Sources inform that Pithani in his statement has claimed, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, 'I will be killed'.' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', according to the sources.

Siddharth Pithani's testimony indicates that Sushant knew details about June 8 — the day Disha Salian died, and 'feared for his life', as per sources.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.