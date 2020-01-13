Standing Committee On Home Affairs Questions Delhi Police Over Handling Of Student Protest

According to sources, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs questioned the officials of Delhi police over the recent use of force against students. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also appeared in person before the panel. Headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, the committee also includes MPs such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dilip Ghosh, Jamyang Namgyal, and Rakesh Sinha. The agenda of the meeting was "To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders and organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region’.”

Read: ADGs Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar To Be First Police Commissioners Of Lucknow, Noida Respectively

Parliamentary panel questions Delhi Police chief over use of force against protesting students & frequent imposition of Section 144, suggests it should have dealt with students in mature manner: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2020

Read: Delhi HC Issues Notice To WhatsApp, FB On JNU Violence Plea; Police To Question Students

Questions over the imposition of Section 144

While it did not directly refer to the incidents at JNU and Jamia Islamia University, the parliamentary panel contended that the police should have dealt with the students in a mature manner. It also expressed a grievance about the frequent imposition of Section 144 in Delhi. As per the panel, this caused hindrance to the daily life of the common man. The Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police also participated in the briefing, informing the MPs about the crime in the National Capital Region falling under their respective jurisdiction.

Read: 29-yr-old Drug Trade Mastermind Carrying Reward Of Rs 1 Lakh Arrested In Bihar: Police

The violence in JNU and Jamia

In Jamia Millia Islamia University, multiple people were injured in a scuffle between the police and the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students alleged that the Delhi police used excessive force and targeted innocent students. On the other hand, a masked mob created havoc on the JNU campus damaging property and beating students on January 5. On this occasion, the police accused of not doing enough to stop the violence from taking place.

(With PTI inputs)

Read: Police Action On Jamia Students A Blot On Nation, CAA Discriminatory: Shashi Tharoor