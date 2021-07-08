Statements Made By Raghav Chadha In Press Can't Be Brushed: SC In FB Vs Delhi Govt Row

The Supreme Court, on July 8, declined to quash the summons issued against Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan by the Delhi Government's Peace and Harmony Committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha seeking his appearance in connection with an enquiry relating to the riots and violence that broke out in the national capital in February last year.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul termed Mohan's plea as pre-mature saying nothing has happened against him before the Assembly panel.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Kaul said that the technological age has created digital platforms which can be uncontrollable at times.

The bench, however, raised questions on the statements made by Raghav Chadha who headed the Committee. "We have already noticed that the statements made by the Chairman of the Committee during the press conference cannot be diluted or brushed aside in a manner as learned counsel for the respondents seek to do," the bench said.

"No doubt some part of the press conference refers to the complaints received and statements made by persons deposing before the Committee. But, at the same time, it was stated by the Chairman that the material placed before the Committee had resulted in a “preliminary conclusion" the bench said further.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for the petitioner (Ajit Mohan) argued that all that transpired was a subterfuge as the real intent of the Committee was to look into issues that were beyond their scope while expanding their powers on account of a political conflict between the Central and State Governments over the issue of the riots in question.

"This was stated to be quite apparent from the nature of depositions recorded before the Committee and the statements made in the press conference by the Chairman of the Committee," Mr Salve argued.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, delivered its verdict on the plea filed by Mohan, Facebook India Online Services and Facebook which contended that the committee lacked the power to summon or hold petitioners in breach of privileges for failing to appear before it and had exceeded its constitutional limits

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, representing Union of India, had informed the Supreme Court that the problem emerging from social mediums like Facebook and Twitter was an "uncontrollable global problem" that could not be legislated by State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajeev Dhawan appearing for the Committee had argued that Article 32 petition by Mohan could not be invoked as there was no violation of fundamental right.

The Apex Court also held that the enquiry cannot encroach into "prohibited domains" of law and order and criminal prosecution, as Law and Order are subjects under the domain of the Central Government.

However, the bench noted that the enquiry can be done over the issues that come under the ambit of the state government.

