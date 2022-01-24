Statue In Church Found Vandalised In Coimbatore

Tension prevailed in the Ramanathapuram area in the city on Monday morning after devotees found a statue in a church allegedly vandalised.

After being alerted, the management of Holy Trinity Cathedral found that the statue of St Sebastian, kept in a glass cabin, damaged and immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot.

As people started gathering at the spot, tension prevailed for some time before police managed to disperse them.

Further investigations are on, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)