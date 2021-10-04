STF Busts Cargo Theft Racket, 4 Arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police busted a major cargo theft racket in Cuttack district and arrested four persons in this connection, police said.

Following a tip-off, a STF team raided the stockyard owned by Ajay Pradhan alias Bhuan in Gopalpur under the jurisdiction of Choudwar police station on Sunday and seized 37 tonne of stolen hard coke, 3 tonne of charge chrome, two trucks, one JCB and two motorcycles, they said.

"On the basis of reliable information, a raid was conducted at Gopalpur under Cuttack district by STF team against illegal cargo theft racket in the stockyard of a veteran cargo theft criminal Bhuan @ Ajay Pradhan of Gopalpur in Cuttack district," the STF said in a statement.

The STF said four accused were apprehended in this connection. They could not produce any valid authority in support of transportation/storage of such stolen hard coke and charge chrome, it said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Choudwar police station and further investigation is underway, the STF said.

In 2021, the STF has so far taken strong action against such organised racket of cargo theft in various districts and seized huge quantity of hard coke (299 tonne), charge chrome (219 MT), Coal (150 tonne). In this connection 32 persons arrested/apprehended, the statement said.

