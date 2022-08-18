In a huge success, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday, August 17, arrested two suspect Al-Qaeda terrorists from the Sasan area in West Bengal’s North Parganas. The two arrested people having suspected links with the banned terror outfit, Al Qaeda, have been identified as Abdur Rakib Sarka (36) and Kazi Ahasan Ullah (32), both are residents of West Bengal.

On Wednesday night, the STF got a tip-off about alleged Al Qaeda terrorists who were hiding in the North Parganas along with incriminating materials including anti-national documents. Following the tip-off, the STF raided the Kharibari area of Sasan in North Parganas and arrested the alleged terrorists.

It is significant to mention that, according to the officials, the STF team also recovered documents including several radical pieces of literature, indicative of waging a war against India from the possession of the alleged Al Qaeda terrorists. Notably, police have registered a case under the various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two arrested individuals.

"Both have been arrested because of their involvement with AQIS. Documents containing highly radicalised thoughts, indicative of waging war against India, have been seized from their possession. A specific case is being initiated against them,” officials said, PTI reported.

According to the official, after the interrogation, the police have come to know at least 17 other members of the organisation who are allegedly active in the concerned region, reported PTI.