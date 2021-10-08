STF Rescues Pangolin, Arrests 2 Smugglers

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Friday rescued a pangolin and arrested two persons in connection with smuggling of animals in the state, police said.

A STF team on reliable information conducted a raid on the service road of NH-16 between Gurujanga-Pitapalli, Khurda, about transporting/sale of live Pangolin by wildlife criminals. Two accused persons identified as Kailash Khosala of Tujung area of Kalahandi district and Chaitanya Bhatra of Palapu of Nabarangpur district were apprehended, they said.

During search one Pangolin was seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of Pangolin, for which they have been arrested, the police said.

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1973. The Pangolin will be handed over to DFO, Khurda Wild Life Warden for safe custody, police said.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection - offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.

During last year, the STF has seized 16 leopard skin, 9 elephant tusk, 2 deerskin, 5 live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 35 wildlife criminals.

