STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.3 crore, 3 held

Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized 1.320 kilogramme of brown sugar worth about Rs 1.3 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Puri district on Thursday.

The STF personnel arrested the three persons following the recovery of the contraband during a raid at Rajabazar area under Jatni police limits of Puri district, police said.

During the search brown sugar weighing 1.320 kg, Rs 1.65 lakh cash, a bike was seized from their possession, the police said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act 1985 and investigation is on.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 50 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 90 quintals of ganja /marijuana and arrested more than 128 drug dealers/peddlers, the police said. PTI AAM RG RG

