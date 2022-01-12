Last Updated:

Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 50 Lakh Recovered In Jharkhand

Stolen mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh recovered in Jharkhand

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Jan 11 (PTI) Ninety stolen mobile phones were recovered from the house of one person in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of one Alam Sheikh in Piyarpur village in Radhanagar police station area and recovered the mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh, Rajmahal Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar Singh said.

He said that Sheikh, however, managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. PTI COR NAM ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT