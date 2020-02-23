SHOCKING: Stone Pelting Allegedly Between CAA, Anti-CAA Protestors In Delhi's Maujpur

In a shocking incident on Sunday, some people in Delhi's Maujpur area started stone-pelting. Maujpur is about 1.7 km away from Jaffrabad where protestors gathered on Saturday night and said that they would not move till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. As per sources, Delhi Police is trying to control the situation and has fired tear gas shells.

As per sources clash began in Maujpur between CAA and anti CAA protestors. Earlier, taking to twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. Furthermore, he added that as the Parliament has passed CAA, it will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads. He stated that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh.

Jaffrabad protest

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Police are trying to speak to the protestors, reported PTI. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

