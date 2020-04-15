Stones Pelted At Ambulance In UP's Moradabad; Driver Says Shocking Attack Was Pre-planned

Amid coronavirus lockdown in the country, on Wednesday there has been an attack on an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Amid coronavirus lockdown in the country, on Wednesday there has been an attack on an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. As per sources, the stone had been pelted on an ambulance carrying patients, police personnel and health workers.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Ambulance Driver alleged that it was a pre-planned attack. "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured." In the incident,  two health workers are seriously injured. The heavy police force has been deployed in the area and it has been sealed after the attack.

