'Strict Action Against Those Responsible', Says DCW Chief While Visiting Affected Areas

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday visited the Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi, which was amongst the worst hit during violence and clashes that took place in the national capital. Maliwal, along with a team of the DCW will be interacting with the local residents and the families of victims from violence struck areas.

Speaking to media, she said, "I along with my team will visit all the affected areas and would also interact with the families here who got sustained damages during the riots."

"We have received a lot of complaints from women and also about children being shot and killed. We had tried to visit the spot yesterday but the Delhi Police didn't grant us permission to do so," she added.

READ | SHOCKING: Crates Of Stones, Petrol Bombs & Chemicals Found At Tahir Hussain's 'factory'

AbTahir Hussain's involvement in Delhi clashes

When asked if any action will be taken against AAP leader Tahir Hussain, the DCW chief assured that strict action will be taken against all the perpetrators who are found responsible for the chaos.

Tahir Hussain has found himself in a soup after the family of slain Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma held him responsible for Ankit Sharma's brutal murder amid riots. Though the AAP leader has denied allegations and claiming to be a victim of a political conspiracy, Republic Media Network's report from Tahir Hussain's factory revealed shocking leftovers undoubtedly used amid violence, such as crates full of Petrol Bombs, sacks filled with stones and slingshots as well as plastic bags seemingly filled with chemicals. The Delhi Police on Thursday reached the factory of Tahir Hussain to gather evidence. A video has also gone viral which has captured Tahir Hussain holding baton and coordinating with masked men atop his factory seemingly perpetrating violence.

READ | In Assembly, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Demands Narco Test On Delhi Police In Riot-hit Areas

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 32 lives and has left around 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. It started when the pro and anti-CAA protestors clashed over the amended citizenship law.

READ | Delhi Police Arrives At Tahir Hussain's 'riot Factory' Building Amid Shocking Findings

READ | Accused & Filmed Amid Delhi Violence; AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Claims 'dirty Politics'