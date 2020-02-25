Student Brutally Beaten By Miscreants In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

A student from Hapur was allegedly kidnapped and brutally beaten by some miscreants in Uttar Pradesh. In a video that went viral showed how recklessly the student was beaten with thick rods. the student informed that the goons in the video called him regularly for ransom that he refused to pay. "While I was coming back from college a group of people stopped me near Hapur Dehat police station and took me to an unknown location and attacked me with rods", the student said. The student also said he will commit suicide if the attackers are not punished. Sarvesh Mishra, ASP Hapur said that they have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). The police have identified some of the miscreants who have beaten the student and they will arrest them soon.