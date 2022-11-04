Student Punished For Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' In MP's Guna; Two Teachers Booked

In Madhya Pradesh, a student of Christ Senior Secondary School was allegedly punished by his teacher for raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan in Guna district on Wednesday. The incident came to light after the student's parents and a few organisations staged a massive protest outside the school premises. Notably, a case has been registered against two school teachers under various sections of IPC.

Student punished for raising 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

The victim identified as Shivansh Jain shared his ordeal, "When we went in the ground for morning assembly, I raised a slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem was completed. In the meantime, Justin sir came and pulled me by my collar and dragged me out of the line, and said, 'What are you saying, go to the Father'."

He further said, "After that, my Hindi teacher came and asked me to meet the class teacher. When I met the class teacher Jasmeena Khatun, she said, 'You should raise these slogans at home not in school.' After that, I reached the classroom. One of my classmates has been chosen as vice-captain of the red house on which my class teacher said that one boy is making the class proud and I am tarnishing the name of the class. Later then ma'am made me sit on the floor for the next four periods."

Shivansh's mother said, "He came back home and locked himself in a room. He did not eat food and started crying. After that, he narrated the entire story, following which I told the entire incident to his father."

However, the principal of the school Father Thomas said, "Students were going to house gatherings after the national anthem to select the captain and vice-captain when one student all of the sudden chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He did not do it with the motive of patriotism, but as a joke which is very disrespectful. A disciplinary committee meeting will be arranged and then the matter will be decided upon."

#BREAKING | Shocker from Madhya Pradesh's Guna. Case registered against school after student gets punished for saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/p9fCcFUfzF — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

Protest outside school

A few parents and some organisations staged a massive protest outside the school premises in Guna on Thursday. The protesters were seen waving the national flags and singing Hanuman Chalisa.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People gathered outside Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna earlier today in protest and chanted bhajans, a day after one student was allegedly punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem in the school assembly. pic.twitter.com/sZDIKiISdH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 3, 2022

Two teachers booked for punishing student

The state home minister Narottam Mishra informed that an FIR has been registered against the two teachers who punished the student for raising the slogans. The BJP leader stated that as soon as the matter came to his notice, he immediately spoke to the officials. They told him that the FIR was registered against both teachers.

According to the FIR, a case has been registered under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (when multiple people commit criminal conduct in pursuit of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 75 in The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against Justin and Jasmeena Khatun.