Students booked for riding vehicles in rash and negligent manner

Kozhikode (Ker), Mar 25 (PTI) The Kerala police and State Motor Vehicle Department have registered separate cases against students who allegedly rode vehicles in a rash and negligent manner on their campuses as part of their celebrations in schools in the district here recently.

The videos of higher secondary students driving four-wheelers and two-wheelers in a very rash and negligent manner in their school ground had gone viral on social media.

A video showed one car hitting a bike and a boy being thrown on to the ground. Even an earth-mover was also on show at another educational institution in nearby Mukkam, sources said.

Nadakkavu police said an FIR has been launched against the unidentified higher secondary school students who allegedly involved in the dangerous act.

The Kozhikode Road Transport Officer P R Sumesh tole PTI that two vehicles have already been identified and the officials are probing to track the other vehicles.

He said instances of such driving abuse were reported from a school in Kozhikode and another educational institution in in nearby Mukkam.

"Notices will be issued to the owners of the vehicles. The students who rode the vehicles would be booked if found without a valid driving licence. Cases will be registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. If found without license, the boy would be sent to juvenile court and a fine of Rs 25,000 will be levied from the vehicle owner or parent," Sumesh said.

The RTO said all the vehicles would be identified and action will be taken as and when it is identified. It is for the department of Education to take further action on students and the authorities of the educational institutions, he added. PTI COR TGB TGB SS SS

