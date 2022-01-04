Sub-inspector, three constables suspended for negligence

Fatehpur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and three constables were suspended for negligence here on Monday evening, two days after a retired teacher was murdered and valuables worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from his house.

The incident had taken place on Saturday in Radha Nagar locality of the city.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Chandra Mishra said Balveer Singh (63) was murdered in his house with a brick and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and jewellery worth about Rs 15 lakh were looted.

Taking the matter seriously, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh suspended Sub-Inspector Rajesh Singh and three constables Pankaj, Sachin Kumar and Sunil Yadav, with immediate effect.

Mishra said that the SP has constituted several police teams to solve the case. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

