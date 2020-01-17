Nirbhaya Case: Dr. Swamy Calls Rapists 'cowards' After President Rejects Mercy Plea

After President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected Nirbhya case convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea, BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy called rapists and terrorists 'cowards' for picking up on innocent and defenceless people.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy stated that when rapists and terrorists are caught, prosecuted and sentenced to death, they beg for mercy.

Rapists and Terrorists are cowards because they pick on innocent defenceless persons and if caught, prosecuted, and sentenced to death, they beg for mercy. It happened with LTTE killers of Rajiv Gandhi and now with Nirbhaya rapists. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection. The Delhi LG had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government rejected his plea.

'They are playing with my daughter's death'

In an interview with news agency on Friday, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "Till now, I never talked about politics, I have only asked for justice with folded hands. But now I want to say that those people who protested on the streets with the tricolour and black flags in 2012, today they are playing with my daughter's death for political gains."

She added, "Some are blaming the government for this delay in delivering justice while some are saying give us the police and we will hang the convicts in two days."

Politics over delay in hanging

Earlier on Thursday, both BJP and AAP played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017 while AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition. All 4 convicts have been moved to Jail No. 3 where the hanging is scheduled to take place.

