'Can't Clean Corruption Without Prosecuting Them...': Subramanian Swamy On MHA's RGF Probe

An inter-ministerial committee has been set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate a probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Vadra-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

'It is an outrageous situation', says Subramanian Swamy

Reacting to the massive development, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday levelled allegations of corruption against the Congress first family and said that this probe must reach a conclusion.

Dr Swamy said, "I certainly think that the decision which is in keeping with my demand should be investigated. I am happy that the Special Director of Enforcement Directorate who has been there for the last three to four years will be heading the inquiry as he is the right person. We will be watching it and this probe must lead to a conclusion as it is an outrageous situation where the Rajiv Gandhi Trust not only grabbed the land but took money from foul sources without any proper reason."

"What Gandhis (who are Trustees) have attempted to do with Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is the same as the modus operandi in National Herald which is in an advanced stage. They are the most corrupt people in Indian politics and you cannot clean corruption in India without prosecuting them and ensuring the bureaucracy which has been complicit in the past with them is also identified.," he added.

'Special Director of ED will head the committee'

A Home Ministry Spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the team. The move is significant as it is the first time that action is being taken by the Centre, after days of the political blame game between the BJP and the Congress, over the latter's dealing with China during the UPA years.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.



Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee.

Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the "RGF scam" was raised by him in the year 2015.

'Govt must act on my demand now'

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP on June 26 said that he raised the issue with the Ministry of Urban Development in 2015 asking the government to cancel the plot allotment and seize the building because, in the year 1988, the plot was allotted for building Congress Head Office and so it cannot be used for private purpose. "Government must act on my demand now," he added.

