Such Financial Skulduggery Could've Dented Investors' Faith: Delhi Court On NSE Scam

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court while denying pre-arrest bail to former CEO and MD of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramakrishna in the co-location case observed on Saturday that magnitude of present case is "huge" as due to this financial skulduggery "huge loss may have been caused to adherent stockbrokers and honest investors"

"The magnitude of the present case may be huge, as due to this financial skulduggery huge loss may have been caused to adherent stockbrokers, institutional investors, foreign institutional investors and honest investors, whose faith in this premier financial institution i.e. NSE may have been severely shaken and dented," said Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal while turning down the anticipatory bail application filed by Ramakrishna.

The court also rapped the CBI for a lackadaisical approach in the case and said, "...the conduct of the investigating agency i.e. CBI is most lackadaisical to say the least; as no action seems to have been taken against main beneficiaries of the present co-location scam, and others for almost four full years, who seems to be enjoying merrily at the expense of common citizenry for the reasons best known."

Special CBI Judge Aggarwal also noted that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) despite being capital market watch dog has been too kind and gentle qua the accused persons in the present case.

Commenting upon the conduct of Ramakrishna and her apprehension of influencing the probe, the court noted that being in an influential position earlier she might influence the witnesses in the case.

"...being in pole position in the NSE earlier, there are strong chances that she may influence and temper with the evidence, as she was joint MD as well as MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, the role of which is under investigation under the present co-location scam," the court said.

It further noted that such a co-location swindle wouldn't have been possible without the knowledge and active connivance of all the functional heads of the NSE. "...prima facie this kind of co-location swindle could not have been possible without the knowledge and active connivance of all the functional heads of the NSE at the relevant time, this period can be considered as dark period in the history of NSE," the order read.

The court also observed that the very appointment of Anand Subramanian without following due process at very exorbitant salary, prima facie shows that all of them may been acting in tandem with each other in carrying out or in furtherance of the objectives of the co-location scam.

With regards to the role of Ramakrishna, court also stated, "It cannot be said prima facie at this stage that the role of the present accused is not under scanner, it further appears prima facie that the applicant accused had introduced a non-existing person to misled the investigating agency, which may also prima facie show her connivance in the matter."

While reserving its order, the Special CBI Judge had denied any ad-interim relief and had noted, "However, after hearing both the parties at length as above and after consideration of the entire material, no good ground for ad-interim protection from arrest is made out in favour of the applicant accused at this stage."

On February 17, the I-T department raided Ramakrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE.

The I-T dept was raiding her after allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities surfaced against her and passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred as a 'Himalayan Baba'.

SEBI has penalised Ramakrishna of Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months.

Later on February 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation, after days of questioning, arrested former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian from Chennai in connection to the 'co-location' NSE case.

As per reports, many whistleblower emails were sent to SEBI in 2015 and 2016 regarding alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market.

After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's elevation, it initiated a probe into it. CBI has booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection to the co-location case.

Ramakrishna and Subramanian resigned from the NSE in 2016 and the board let her resign without highlighting her 'grave financial irregularities'. According to Republic sources, the NSE system was rigged by placing a computer close to the NSE server. This offered the brokers a 10:1 speed advantage over their competitors. The information was disbursed in a sequential manner. This meant that the broker who connected to the server had valuable information before his rivals.