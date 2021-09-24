Suicide Within 30 Days Of Positive Test To Be Treated As Death Due To COVID: Centre To SC

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday informed Supreme Court that the families of those who died by suicide within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19 would be eligible for financial compensation by the government under the Disaster Management Act.

The latest statement came after National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued guidelines recommending ₹50,000 each as ex-gratia assistance to the families of the people who succumbed to the Coronavirus infection. The NDMA had also proposed that state governments should provide financial assistance from their State Disaster Response Fund.

In the previous hearing of the case which was held on September 13, the Bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna called on the Centre to consider ex-gratia payment to the families of people who committed suicide after failing to comprehend the shock of a positive diagnosis of Coronavirus infection.

Now, as per media reports, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on Thursday, who appeared on behalf of the Health Ministry, laid emphasis on the fact that families who lost someone to suicide after a positive COVID-19 test are “entitled to avail financial help” as granted under the SDRF adhering to NDMA guidelines. The NDMA had published the guidelines on September 11.

According to Mehta, those families would also be eligible for ₹50,000 ex-gratia payment if the person committed suicide within 30 days of a positive diagnosis. He stated that it should be deemed that the person's suicide in this scenario was due to the diagnosis of Coronavirus infection.

Supreme Court suggestions during the hearing

As per media reports, the Apex Court of the country suggested the formation of NDMA-recommended committees at the district level to deal with grievances linked to certification of death, insisting that it should also be able to directly access the medical records in hospital and check the claims of COVID-19 deaths.

According to Supreme Court, this would help in resolving the cases in which the families can claim financial assistance but are unable to produce the medical records of COVID-19 treatment. The final verdict on the guidelines published by NDMA would be passed on October 4.

The NDMA guidelines have stated, "The authority recommends an amount of Rs. 50,000 per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to cause of death being certified as COVID-19." The authority has already mentioned that the assistance will even cover future waves of COVID-19, and not just the first and second.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed on a batch of pleas by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and intervenors represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi, said that the NDMA is indulging in discussions and consultations on recommending the 15th Finance Commission regarding insurance intervention.

As per PTI, the Centre said, "Further studies are to be undertaken for laying groundwork for these suggested insurance interventions. It is important that these insurance mechanisms are thoroughly studies, analysed and introduced with due diligence in partnership with insurance companies and hence it is a time taking process."

IMAGE: PTI/Representative Image