Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Aide And Co-accused Pinky Irani Gets Bail In Extortion Case

Multimillionaire Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged aide and co-accused in the multi-crore Rupees scam Pinky Irani has been granted bail by the Delhi Court on Wednesday. Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 9, 2021, the lady in question was allegedly the link between Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, amongst various other celebrities from the film industry. Gripped in an extortion case of Rs 200 crore, Irani will be released on bail owing to her age factor.

"The accused is a woman of advanced age," the court said while ordering bail to Irani.

"Therefore, once the investigation (led by ED) has been completed and the evidence, which is mostly documentary in nature, has been collected, I do not find any possibility of the accused applicant tampering with the evidence," the court further said.

Chandrashekhar's alleged aide and co-accused Pinky Irani gets bail

Previously, on January 11, 2022, the trial court had rejected Irani's bail plea in the extortion case by Justice Mukta Gupta, who sought a response from the ED and had listed the matter for hearing on February 14, 2022. The bail plea was advanced by Irani's advocate Yoginder Handoo, who argued that the petitioner (Irani), since November 27, has been under the scrutiny and guard of ED officials in Claridges Hotel and Park Hotel before she was apprehended by them.

As per submissions of the ED, it was Irani who introduced Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez and she had charged a hefty and lumpsum amount to arrange the rendezvous. Also, Chandrashekhar and Irani were confronted by ED officials in Tihar Jail. A joint questioning of the duo was arranged by the ED after they sought permission from Tihar Jail authorities. Notably, Irani and Jacqueline Fernandez were confronted together in December before the accused was nabbed by authorities.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used high-profile applications to spoof landline numbers of government officials, bureaucrats and contact people to extort money. Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, have been accused of using hawala networks and shell companies to park the money amassed in the racket.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of carrying out a Rs 200 crore extortion while being locked up in the Rohini jail and his wife is arrested in the fraud and cheating case too.