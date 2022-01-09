Sulli Deals App Creator Arrested By Delhi Police In Indore, Days After Bulli Bai Arrests

Cracking down further on online harassment of Muslim women, Delhi police on Sunday, arrested a man named Aumkareshwar Thakur - the alleged mastermind behind the application. Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) DCP KPS Malhotra arrested the accused from Indore. Questioning is currently underway and analysis of the technical gadgets to find out the codes/images related to the application is being done.

Sulli Deals mastermind arrested

Aumkareshwar Thakur, #SulliDeals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women: DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/Eb55Kqrwai — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

As per the police, Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of Tradmahasabha in January 2020 using the twitter handle @gangescion. In that group, the members had allegedly discussed about trolling Muslim women online which led to the creation of 'Sulli Deals'. Thakur developed the application on GitHub but panicked in the face of massive uproar. He allegedly deleted his all social media footprints, but now some evidence has been recovered.

What is 'Sulli Deals'?

In July, a similar such 'auction' came to light after a Twitter user shared screenshots from GitHub, which hosted 'Sulli Deals' - a website that shared pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'. As per reports, pictures of nearly 90 women belonging to the Muslim community including prominent journalists, activists, and artists had been shared, putting them up 'for the auction'. Social media reports suggest that while a majority of the women profiled were Indian, some of them also included Pakistani nationals. The pictures of women shared were allegedly sourced from their social media handles. It is to be noted that 'Sulli' and 'Bulli' are derogatory terms for Muslim women. The website has now reportedly been taken down after Delhi police and NCW took note.

The delayed arrest in the 'Sulli Deals' case comes days after Delhi police 20-year-old Neeraj Bishnoi - the main creator of a similar such app - 'Bulli Bai'. The accused - a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal has now been remanded to 7-day police custody. His 'Bulli Bai' app hosted on open-source platform GitHub 'auctioned' over 100 influential Muslim women.

Apart from Bishnoi, three arrests were made by Mumbai police - two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. The police arrested Shweta Singh (19), Mayank Rawal (21) and engineering student Vishal Kumar (Jha) in connection to the application. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the case. Delhi police has also written to Twitter and GitHub seeking information on the app creators.