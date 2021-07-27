Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Court Reserves Order, Framing Of Charges Deferred To August 18

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce its order on framing of charges against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case at 11 am on August 18. The verdict which was reserved on April 12 was deferred for the fourth time after the court allowed the prosecution to make resh submissions in the case. However, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel made it clear that she will not entertain any further applications.

Delhi court adjourns the order on framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (in file photo) in the Sunanda Pushkar death case, till August 18



The court allows Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case pic.twitter.com/9GcDQhLSLB — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Arguments in the court

It is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police had pressed the charges under IPC Sections 498A (cruelty) and 306(abetment to suicide) or alternatively under Section 302 (murder). Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for the State and Tharoor respectively. During the course of the hearing, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel asked the APP whether there was any report suggesting the effect of Alprazolam with alcohol and how much quantity of this anti-anxiety drug is essential for causing human death.

Responding to this, Shrivastava stated that the effect depends on the health of a person at the time of the consumption of the said medicine. Moreover, he added that the accused can ask for discharge from the case only if the evidence is "absolutely insufficient", which he contended was not appliable here. Maintaining that something needs to be established in this case, the judge questioned whether the prosecution can proceed only on the basis of suspicion.

Pointing out that there are enough medical records available, the APP asserted that a trial must be conducted to give a clear perspective to the case. On the other hand, Pahwa refuted these submissions and argued that nothing more than the medical reports of doctors and the statements given under Section 161 will come on the record of the court. He highlighted that Pushkar's ultimate states of mind can be reflected in her last Tweet. Additionally, he claimed that there was not even a single word to show that she was upset with Tharoor.

What is the Sunanda Pushkar death case?

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her suite in Delhi’s Leela Hotel on January 17, 2014. The alleged injury marks on her body and traces of the anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam in her stomach aroused the suspicion of foul play. The case took a new turn after AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr. Sudhir Gupta claimed that he was being pressurised to manipulate the autopsy report. In 2016, the then Delhi Police Commissioner BS Bassi stated that Pushkar did not die due to natural causes.