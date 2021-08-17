Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court To Decide Shashi Tharoor's Fate In Wife's Death

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is likely to pronounce its judgement in the Sunanda Pushkar death case on the point of framing of charges against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The order is being deferred for the past several dates. Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel on April 12 had reserved orders on the point of framing of charges against the senior Congress leader.

The prosecution had initially pushed a case of 498A and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, during the arguments on charge, additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had pushed an alternate 302 (murder) charge against Tharoor. However, no formal application for the same was moved from prosecution's end.

The prosecution had also argued that the accused person can ask for discharge only if the evidence in the case is "absolutely insufficient" which, according to him, was not the case.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa representing Tharoor while relying on the statement of Sunanda's only son, argued, "The only son of the deceased clearly said that Tharoor had nothing to do with the death but my friend (Prosecutor) wants to frame charges on him."

Pahwa also read the statement by Sunanda's son recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in which he had said, "In the Mortuary of AIIMS, I asked the doctor who conducted the post-mortem about the case of death, he (doctor) responded that there is no foul play or poisoning but the same doctor later went into the media and said that death is due to poisoning. Shashi can't harm even a fly."

Pahwa while referring to the statements of some other family members and friends of deceased Pushkar, said, "None of them has levelled any allegations against the accused (Tharoor). In fact, many of them say that she was unwell and I took her to doctors not only here but in France too."

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The police charged Shashi Tharoor in May 2018 with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code.