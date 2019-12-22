Sunil Mittal: We Are Only Following Government Orders

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of the Airtel group was asked about the suspension of the internet in various parts of New Delhi. Mittal said that the firm was bound to comply with government orders and that's what it is doing.

Multiple residents from across the national capital have reported that they have not been able to make the basic use of their phone - make calls, send SMSes, or access the internet. The government had notified the firms to cut off the internet beforehand, so as to decrease the spread of inflammatory messages.

While exact areas affected by the suspension haven’t been pointed out by either of the telcos, basis of user complaints on social media, Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate are some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls were suspended.

Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations - Alisha — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

Protests have erupted across India against the Citizenship amendment bill and in order to curtail the protestors the government has imposed Section 144 in multiple places, including Delhi, parts of UP, Karnataka, etc.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called the imposition of Section 144 and detention of protesters "completely wrong". Taking to Twitter, he said that to stage a peaceful protest is a democratic and constitutional right of every citizen and all should be allowed to exercise the right. He also urged all the protesters to ensure their protests are peaceful.

