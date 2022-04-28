While the investigations are presently underway regarding the Sunjwan encounter case, sources have now informed that the agencies have pinpointed the area the infiltrators used in order to cross borders to J&K. As per investigation so far, agencies have learnt that Daig Nallah area is the place from where the two Fidayeen terrorists infiltrated.

On April 22, the two heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in a gunfight by security forces after the militants targeted a bus carrying CISF personnel in Jammu's Sunjawan area.

Following the attack, sources have now told Republic Media Network that the probing agencies have pinpointed the Daig Nallah area from where the JeM terrorists infiltrated. Daig Nallah falls on the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the Samba district of Jammu. However, it remains unclear whether a tunnel was used for infiltration or the terrorists breached the border fence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the Sunjwan encounter case. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force has now launched a massive Anti Tunnel drive along the Indo-Pakistan borders.

BSF launches intensive drive to detect possible cross-border tunnels from Pakistan: Officials

Following the recent killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombers, who infiltrated the country from Pakistan, the BSF has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu Sector. The BSF stated that it is alive to the threat posed by enemy forces and anti-national elements and is maintaining robust domination and surveillance to keep the borders and people safe.

The investigation led to the arrest of three conspirators, including one truck driver and his helper, who had transported the terrorists from the Sapwal border in Samba district to Jammu in the middle of the night a day before the encounter. According to officials, one of the arrested accused disclosed that he had ferried a group of four terrorists from the international border to Kashir, sending alarm bells ringing in the security establishments.

'California Almonds' terror-funding angle emerges

Meanwhile as probed by the agencies, a 'California' angle has emerged in the encounter probe further indicating the involvement of 'California Almonds' in terror-funding activities. This came after bags of 'California Almonds' were found in the building where the terrorists were hiding, further raising concerns regarding another nefarious plot of terror funding.

The investigating team is also trying to find out whether the imported 'California Almonds' are being sold at higher rates and if the profit is used for terror funding. While the agencies are still investigating the angle in the case, they are also on alert for a possibility.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD