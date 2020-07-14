EXCLUSIVE: Government Report Says AJL Got Land Meant For SC/ST; Massive Violations

The Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) is in trouble once again. A damning Maharashtra government enquiry report, accessed by Republic TV, reads that the 3,478 sqm Bandra property of AJL was illegally allotted by then Maharashtra government. The enquiry report, prepared by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport & Port) Gautam Chatterjee, points out that impugned land was actually reserved for the hostel of SC/ST as per Development Plan of 1967. It was illegally allotted by the then government to AJL for commercial purpose ignoring all rules and regulations.

Republic TV has learnt that on August 4, 1983, a notification was issued by the Revenue and Forest Department giving a "decision to take land back from the Social Welfare department and allot it to AJL". This was communicated to the collector, Mumbai. According to the notification, the land was allotted for newspaper publication and Nehru library/research centre.

On September 13, 1983 2,463.6 sqm land was handed over to AJL. A month later, the additional collector informed the Revenue and Forest Department that additional 1,454.8 sqm land was available which should be kept for LIG Housing or cultural work. But rather than doing that, on October 20, 1983 the Revenue department allotted 823.8 sqm extra land to AJL above the already allotted 2,436 sqm.

The very next year after the land was allotted, on March 20, the reservation of land was changed to commercial use by the Urban Development department. Between 1983 and 1990, no construction or development of plot took place violating two government conditions - construction work to be completed in two years and non-payment of six monthly instalments. There was no development on the plot in the subsequent years. On January 15, 2000, the collector inspected the site and found out that the land was not utilised for the purpose for which it was allotted. The collector in his report stated that 17 years had elapsed and the land was not developed and as per the terms and condition they were liable to be asked to give back their land. The collector also prepared a note showing pending dues. The then government, after a cabinet decision, decided to waive off the interest of Rs 2.87 crore for delay in payment by AJL and did not charge interest for the period 2001-05.

THE IRREGULARITIES POINTED OUT BY THE ENQUIRY COMMITTEE

Collector failed to estimate the actual requirement of land as per the initial proposal of AJL Though this land was "reversed" for hostel purpose for SC/ST as per DP of 1967, it was allotted for "commercial" purpose. As per Government Land Disposal Act 1971, Article 31, while allotting land for industrial and commercial use, "auction" is to be done or "tender process" to be followed. This wasn't followed in this case. As against the requirement of constructed area of 20,500 sq.ft, AJL constructed 83,088 sq.ft by ignoring government condition that only 15% of additional construction over actual requirement shall be permitted for commercial use. According to the Land Disposal Act, if the land allotted by the government is put to commercial sale, the government will have claim of 50% of the revenue. But in this case, the government took a decision that as a special case, only 30% of the revenue earned will be taken by the government.

