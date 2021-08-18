Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Mamata Banerjee's Plea In Coal Mining Case To Aug 25

The Supreme court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee against the Calcutta High Court’s order sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam 'without the state's consent'. The plea was filed by the state government and key accused in the case - Anup Majhi, where both said that CBI was not allowed to exercise jurisdiction without the approval of the state.

The petition is now scheduled for hearing on August 25 before a two-judge Apex Court bench of Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and Justice M R Shah, led by the former. Along with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife is being investigated as well in the alleged coal mining fraud and she has been sent a notice regarding the same.

During one of the hearings, the Apex Court ordered that the accused, Majhi, be held in custody until the case is resolved. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Majhi on whether the federal investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), can exercise jurisdiction over railway zones in the state without the approval of the state government.

West Bengal Coal Mining Case

Earlier, the state government had filed an affidavit on behalf of the accused, Majhi, in response to the accused's appeal. However, the CBI continues to investigate the same case.

The CBI has earlier probed Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in this case. Last month, a land parcel worth Rs 6 crore in Kolkata was allegedly attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an illegal coal mining case in West Bengal.

The case was filed based on a November 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd's mines in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas of the state, in and around Asansol. The case filed was under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI