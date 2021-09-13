Last Updated:

Supreme Court Agrees For Early Listing Of Delhi Govt's Plea Against GNCTD Amendment Act

A Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana on Monday agreed for the early listing of the Delhi government's petition challenging the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021.

Written By
Digital Desk
Supreme Court, Delhi

Image: PTI


A Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana on Monday agreed for the early listing of the Delhi government's petition challenging the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24 respectively after which it received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. Appearing for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stressed that the aforesaid law was contrary to the Constitution bench verdict of the SC and against Article 239AA. 

Article 239AA of the Constitution contains special provisions pertaining to Delhi including the creation of a Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers to be headed by a Chief Minister. Making the Centre's stance clear, Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy clarified that the new amendments would ensure that the Delhi government functions properly. After the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a "sad day" for Indian democracy and vowed to continue doing good work. 

Amendments to the GNCTD bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for Delhi. In judgments dated July 4, 2018, and February 14, 2019, the Supreme Court interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution relating to the structure of governance in the National Capital Territory. The Centre sought to amend the law to give effect to the interpretation made by the apex court in the aforesaid judgments and to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. 

Here are the key highlights of the bill:

  • The term 'Government' in the context of legislation to be passed by the Delhi Assembly shall mean the 'Lieutenant Governor'. 
  • The rules made by the Legislative Assembly will be consistent with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Lok Sabha.
  • The Legislative Assembly cannot make rules to consider matters of the day-to-day administration of Delhi and conduct any probe into administrative decisions. All such rules made before the enactment of this bill will be void.
  • The L-G also has to reserve bills that cover any of the matters outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly for the consideration of the President.
  • The opinion of the L-G must be obtained on certain matters before taking any executive action on the decisions of Ministers.
First Published:
