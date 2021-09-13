Supreme Court Agrees For Early Listing Of Delhi Govt's Plea Against GNCTD Amendment Act

A Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana on Monday agreed for the early listing of the Delhi government's petition challenging the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24 respectively after which it received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. Appearing for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stressed that the aforesaid law was contrary to the Constitution bench verdict of the SC and against Article 239AA.

Article 239AA of the Constitution contains special provisions pertaining to Delhi including the creation of a Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers to be headed by a Chief Minister. Making the Centre's stance clear, Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy clarified that the new amendments would ensure that the Delhi government functions properly. After the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a "sad day" for Indian democracy and vowed to continue doing good work.

Delhi Government urges Supreme Court to list its petition early, challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which enhances the power of Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government. pic.twitter.com/rjhJHTAFJF — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Amendments to the GNCTD bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for Delhi. In judgments dated July 4, 2018, and February 14, 2019, the Supreme Court interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution relating to the structure of governance in the National Capital Territory. The Centre sought to amend the law to give effect to the interpretation made by the apex court in the aforesaid judgments and to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive.

Here are the key highlights of the bill: