Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Upholding PMLA Provisions

In a key development on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to list a petition seeking a review of its verdict upholding provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram moved the SC citing that the aforesaid judgment deserves reconsideration as it is contrary to Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution. After his lawyer mentioned the plea before an SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana, the latter stated, "Okay, we will list it".

A week after the apex court's judgment, 17 Opposition parties, including Congress, AAP and TMC, had issued a joint statement highlighting the 'long term implications'. It affirmed, "We hold, and will always hold our Supreme Court in the highest respect. Yet, we are compelled to point out that the judgment should have awaited the verdict of a larger bench for examining the constitutionality of the Finance Act route to carry out amendments".

SC upholds PMLA provisions

In a big boost for the Centre on July 27, the SC upheld the validity of many sections of the PMLA including those dealing with the definition of money laundering, attachment of property, search and seizure, powers of arrest, reverse burden of proof and offences being cognizable and non-bailable. A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. The Supreme Court upholding the ED's right to arrest persons under the PMLA assumes significance at a juncture when many prominent politicians are under the scanner of the central agency.

Moreover, the SC held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected". In its verdict, it also made a clear distinction between an Enforcement Case Information Report and an FIR. Meanwhile, the SC stated that the question of enactment of amendments to the PMLA in 2019 as a "money bill" will be decided by a larger bench of 7 judges.