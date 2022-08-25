Supreme Court Agrees To Review Its July 27 Judgment Upholding ED's Power Under PMLA

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review its July 27 judgment upholding the power of arrest, attachment, and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

A bench of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, said that the review of the PMLA judgment would be primarily for two main reasons.

The CJI-led bench said that the two issues that have to be reviewed by the Supreme Court later, are: Non-providing of ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) at the time of arrest and negation of presumption of innocence.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Union government on the review petition filed by Karti Chidambaram and interim protection was extended by 4 weeks.

Earlier the SC allowed an oral hearing in the review petition filed by Karti P Chidambaram.

The review was sought against the July 27 judgment in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union of India which upheld the power of arrest, attachment, and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

In its verdict, the apex court has said that the direction for taking possession of the property before a formal order of confiscation is passed, should be an exception and not a rule. The court also upheld the ED’s powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, and search and seizure under PMLA, which were challenged by multiple petitioners including Karti Chidambaram.

Observing that it is a common experience world over that money laundering can be a “threat” to the good functioning of a financial system, the apex court upheld the validity of certain provisions of the PMLA, underlining it is not an “ordinary offence”.

The Centre has been insisting money laundering is an offence that is committed not only by unscrupulous businessmen but also by terror organisations, posing a grave threat to national security.