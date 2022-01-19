Supreme Court Allows Noida Toll Bridge Company To Display Advertisements On DND Flyway

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai on Wednesday allowed a plea by the Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. to allow it to put up advertisements on the NOIDA side of the DND Flyway. The said order has been passed against the backdrop of the removal of the advertisement hoardings on the DND Flyway by the NOIDA Authority on the alleged basis that the Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. had not been paying the license fee as envisaged under the Advertisement Policies.

Dr. Abhishek Singhvi and Mr. Siddharth Bhatnagar, Ld. Sr. Adv. appearing on behalf of the Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. argued that the NOIDA Authority had removed and confiscated the property of the company with the sole aim to irreparably harm the financial assets of the Company (i.e. the revenue stream from advertisements) and undermine and negate the continued viability of the company as a going concern.

The Ld. Sr. Counsel placed for the consideration of the Bench the fact that consequent to the Impugned Judgment dated 26.10.2016 by the High Court of Allahabad, collection of tolls on the DND Flyway was discontinued, and thus, the Company became solely reliant on advertising revenues for the day-to-day maintenance of the Bridge and to make the necessary provisions for traffic and security arrangements. This is particularly relevant to the effect that the Company is as on date bound by the obligations cast on it regarding the operations and maintenance of the bridge under the Concession Agreement.

The Company also placed before the Court, data from its audited balance sheets to outline that it was reeling under major financial stress in view of the general economic slowdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, was heavily reliant on the advertisement revenue to meet its day to day operation and maintenance expenses.

It was also argued before the Bench that the rate of license fee being charged by the NOIDA Authority was increased from Rs. 50/sq. ft. in 2010 (when the same was first charged) to Rs. 125/sq. ft. in 2013, which was paid by the Company under protest.

However, vide a letter dated 31.12.2018 addressed by the NOIDA Authority, the license fees for permission to display advertisement along the DND Flyway were further increased, on a retrospective basis from 01.04.2018, at a substantially increased rate of Rs. 300/sq. ft. (i.e. an approximate increase of 500% from the rate of Rs. 50/sq. ft. in 2010).

In view of the said submissions, the Bench was pleased to allow the Application on behalf of the Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. and has allowed it to put up its advertisements on the NOIDA side subject to a license fee payment of Rs. 125/sq. ft, and not at the increased rate of Rs. 300/sq. ft. The Bench further directed NOIDA Authority to not take any coercive steps in this regard against the Company and has directed the matters to be listed for final hearing in the month of March 2022 on a fixed day.

Dr. AM Singhvi and Mr. Siddharth Bhatnagar, Ld. Sr. Advs. were briefed on behalf of the Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. by a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates led by Ms. Nandini Gore, Senior Partner, Ms. Sonia Nigam, Ms. Natasha Sahrawat, and Ms. Tahira Karanjawala, Principal Associates, Mr. Arjun Sharma, Senior Associate, and Mr. Karanveer Singh Anand, Associate. Mr. Amit Bhandari, Adv. also appeared on behalf of the company.

The NOIDA Authority was represented by Mr. Ravindra Kumar, Sr. Adv. briefed by Mr. Binay Kumar Das, Adv. AOR. Mr. Gopal Jain, Sr. Adv. briefed by Mr. Piyush Joshi, Adv. and Ms. Sumiti Yadav, Adv. appeared on behalf of IL&FS