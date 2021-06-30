Supreme Court Asks Baba Ramdev To Place His Original Statement On Allopathy On-record

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked yoga guru Baba Ramdev to place on record his original statement made against allopathy and modern medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An SC bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Baba Ramdev, that the whole matter was not placed on record and sought the original statement made by the yoga guru against allopathy. As per reports, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assured the SC bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna, Hrishikesh Roy and CJI NV Ramana that he would file the original video along with the transcript of the statement.

“What is the original thing which he has said? You have not placed the whole thing,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the yoga guru. “Heard senior counsel appearing for the petitioner - Swami Ram Dev for some time. Advocate-on-record appearing for the petitioner is directed to file additional documents in the matter,” the bench said in its order and posted the matter for hearing on July 5.

Representing the yoga guru at the SC, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi noted that Baba Ramdev was a public figure and was a proponent of yoga and Ayurveda. He said that Baba Ramdev had read out a WhatsApp message which was sent to him during the course of an event and that he had clarified that he had not said anything against the doctors. Further, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that allopathic doctors were against Baba Ramdev when Patanjali had brought ‘Coronil’ in 2020.

“Different complaints and FIRs have been filed against him”, he said, adding that these complaints be clubbed in Delhi.

Baba Ramdev has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked against him. Baba Ramdev, whose alleged statements created a nationwide debate over Allopathy versus Ayurveda issue, however, had withdrawn his statements on May 23 after receiving a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who had called his remarks as "inappropriate". The yoga guru has sought clubbing of FIRs on the issue and their transfer to Delhi and as an interim relief, he has also urged for a stay on the investigation in connection with the criminal complaints.