Supreme Court Asks Calcutta HC To Decide On Disqualification Of TMC Leader Mukul Roy

For the case pertaining to the disqualification of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, Supreme Court has asked Calcutta High Court (HC) to take a decision on the matter in a month's time. Bharatiya Janta Party 9BJP) West Bengal had opposed Roy's election to PAC as he had contested on a BJP ticket and later switched to TMC. The political feud erupted after Mukul Roy, on June 11, 2021, rejoined the TMC along with Subhranshu Roy after a 4-year BJP term.

Supreme Court bench's statement to Calcutta HC:

"As the said writ petition is connected with the continuation of Mukul Roy as the Chairman...In a view that Roy's period as chairman is of one year, we request the HC to decide the matter not later than one month," the bench said.

"SLPs are filed by the Secy and Returning Officer WB Legislative assembly questioning an order of 2021, the said writ petition was filed for a writ of quo warranto challenging the nomination of Mukul Roy, by the order dated 28.09.21 the HC directed the Speaker to place the order to be passed...before the court..The HC while passing the order dealt with the issue of maintainability...As the speaker has already decided the issue, the petitioner is permitted to withdraw this plea and approach the High Court," the court observed.

WB speaker dismisses BJP's plea Seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as MLA

On February 11, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had dismissed the petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as an MLA under the anti-defection law for switching sides after elections. Roy, a former BJP national vice-president, had defected to the ruling TMC in June last year.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

On June 11, Mukul and Subhranshu Roy rejoined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the presence of the CM General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party's Kolkata headquarters, after a 4-year BJP term. Roy and his son had hinted at their exit when Roy skipped an important organizational meeting of the saffron party and his silence on the post-poll violence. Miffed at being sidelined for Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected as Leader of Opposition, Roy stated that "No one will remain in BJP in the current scenario", while rejoining TMC. Later, Roy was made Trinamool Congress's national Vice-president and has begun the groundwork for the party's expansion into Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)