Supreme Court Asks States To Submit Details On Decongestion Of Jails By July 22

In response to the Supreme Court's March 23, 2020 order, which was intended to prevent the spread of COVID but found to have been implemented erratically, the states have been given a five-day deadline to provide details of the norms used for releasing prisoners accused of minor offences from overcrowded jails.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices LN Rao and A S Bopanna expressed displeasure with the states' slowdowns in releasing inmates facing trial or conviction for crimes punishable by less than seven years in prison, resulting in hundreds of inmates over the age of 60 still being held in prisons more than a year after the order was issued, and the country suffering two waves of the pandemic, according to reports.

"The affidavits give no information as to how they have implemented the SC judgments,” the bench remarked, referring to the states' affidavits with vague details filed concerning compliance with the directives." There appear to be no common guidelines adopted by high-powered committees established in each state in response to SC rulings for the release of prisoners," it added.

"With the exception of Haryana and Tripura, no state appears to have taken into account the age and comorbidities of old convicts when releasing them," it added.

Decongestion of jails

In May, the Supreme Court of India argued that some jails are hosting inmates beyond their appropriate capacity, citing India's over 4 lakh prison inmates. It said that decongestion is a matter of life and death for both the convicts and the officers who work there. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the apex court also emphasised the importance of appropriately calibrating criminal justice system concerns, health risks, and accused rights.

Inmates who were granted parole after the earlier order of the SC will be released for a term of 90 days on parole, the bench said on May 8. It added that states should post the prison occupancy data and all High-Powered Committee rulings on their websites. In another significant move, the bench ordered that no one will be arrested in violation of the principles set down by the court in Arnesh Kumar v. the State of Bihar.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI/RepresentativeImage