In a shocking development on Monday, many lawyers of the (Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association admitted to getting a threatening call pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh condemned the development and called for a National Investigation Agency probe the matter. The lawyer’s association chief further demanded the ‘strongest’ action to be taken against the perpetrators.

“It's reprehensible, these kinds of people need to be traced and serious action is taken,” Vikas Singh told Republic. “I don’t see why these people can’t be traced. The NIA should be involved in this and must bring forward the people behind these actions,” the SC Bar association president said.

Furthermore, he added that such an event was targeting the basis of democracy in the country. “This is actually striking at the root of democracy. If the PM of this country is not secure, nobody in the country is. This must be deprecated and strongest action must be taken against people behind the threat calls,” Vikas Singh said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh added that the actions were not new and had been repeated for a while. “This is an attack on the judiciary. The Dhanbad case was also an example. People involved in justice delivery are getting threats and there must be a proper security system for such people. If they are getting afraid, it will become a major threat to democracy itself. The SC bar association chief said that the association will file complaints to the CJI if there is a need. He said that the apex court will take up the matter in a Suo-Moto case.

SCAORA condemns the threat calls

The threat calls were earlier confirmed by Manoj Mishra, Vice President SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association). Speaking to Republic, the SCAORCA VP trashed the threat calls and urged the national investigation agencies to catch the perpetrators behind it. Mishra said that over 1000 advocates received threat call.

"This is a serious issue. Many advocates have got the threat calls. Many members have told me the same and I personally got the call twice,” the SCAORCA VP said. Furthermore, he questioned the motives of people behind such actions and termed it ‘unfortunate’. According to advocate Mishra, in the first call he received, the callers stated that all Supreme Court judges must refrain from hearing the case regarding PM Modi's security breach.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. At present, both the MHA as well as the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses.